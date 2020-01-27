Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks will look to keep the pressure on in the Big 12 Conference race when they take on the host Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday in Stillwater, Okla. The Jayhawks (16-3), who are second in the Big 12 at 5-1, one game behind Baylor, are 5-1 on the road, while the Cowboys (10-9), who are 10th in the conference at 0-6, are 5-5 at home.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET from Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 73-62 win over Texas A&M in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Jayhawks are eight-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas -8

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 134 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas -413, Oklahoma State +292

KU: Sixth nationally in field-goal percentage at 49.4

OSU: Has a plus-2.4 scoring margin

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has dominated non-ranked opponents over the past two seasons, going 32-6, including 14-0 this season. The Jayhawks are coming off a 74-68 win over Tennessee on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and have won four straight and seven of eight. With a victory, Kansas can clinch its 37th consecutive winning season, and is looking for its 36th NCAA Tournament appearance in 37 years.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson has been red hot of late and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, including a 31-point performance Nov. 27 against Dayton. Dotson has also scored 20 or more points in two of three games and in three of five. He has also been sharing the ball well with a 4.4 assist-per-game average, including seven against Tennessee.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread. That's because Oklahoma State has had Kansas' number in recent meetings at Stillwater, winning four of the past six matchups. The Cowboys are looking for their third winning season in the past four years. They have had 16 winning seasons since 2000-01, and have made 19 NCAA Tournament appearances over the past 30 years.

Senior guard Lindy Waters III leads Oklahoma State in scoring at 12.0 points per game and averages 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He has scored in double digits in three straight games and in five of seven. His best game was a 29-point performance against Georgetown on Dec. 4. In six career games against Kansas. Waters is averaging 7.8 points, including a 13-point game last season.

