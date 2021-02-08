Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 12-7 overall and 8-1 at home, while Oklahoma State is 12-5 overall and 6-2 on the road. Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas in Stillwater 75-70 on Jan. 12.

Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas -5

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 140 points

Latest Odds: Kansas Jayhawks -6 Bet Now

What you need to know about Kansas

This past Saturday, the Jayhawks lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road by a decisive 91-79 margin. Kansas got double-digit scores from five players: guard Marcus Garrett (18), forward David McCormack (17), forward Jalen Wilson (16), guard Ochai Agbaji (13), and guard Christian Braun (11).

It was the fifth loss in seven games for Kansas, a team that now finds itself in bubble conversation for the 2021 NCAA Tournament after after opening the season as a top-5 team. Agbaji leads the team with 14.1 points per game, while Wilson has been one of the most balanced players on the team -- averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, winning 75-67. Among those leading the charge for Oklahoma State was forward Kalib Boone, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds, along with five blocks. It was the third win in four games for the Cowboys.

Freshman Cade Cunningham, a likely lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, leads the team with 18.2 points per game. He also averages 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals. Isaac Likekele averages 10.2 points and leads the team with 7.1 rebounds.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Kansas picks

