The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is 8-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Jayhawks are 10-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. Both teams have been mediocre against the spread. Kansas is 5-6 ATS and Oklahoma State has a 5-5 mark.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

While not quite a total blowout, the contest between Oklahoma State and the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma State wrapped it up with a 70-54 win on the road. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from four players: Guard Isaac Likekele (15), guard Rondel Walker (15), forward Kalib Boone (14), and guard Avery Anderson III (11). Cade Cunningham dished out five assists.

Cunningham, a top NBA prospect, averages 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. This will be a huge showcase opportunity for him against one of the nation's top programs.

What you need to know about Kansas

Meanwhile, Kansas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad got past the Oklahoma Sooners 63-59 in its last game. Forward David McCormack (17 points) was the top scorer for Kansas. It was the second straight win for the Jayhawks after their humiliating 84-59 loss to Texas. Kansas has only dropped that game to the Longhorns and its opener against top-ranked Gonzaga.

McCormack is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji is the team's leading scorer at 14.8 ppg, followed closely by Jalen Wilson (14.7 ppg), who is also the team's leading rebounder (8.1 rpg). Though the Jayhawks have several strong options on offense, their real strength has come on the other end where they are giving up just 66.8 points per game.

