We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 16-4 overall and 10-0 at home, while Oklahoma State is 9-11 overall and 0-4 on the road. It's a conference rivalry that Kansas has dominated of late, winning nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and covering the spread in seven of those matchups.

However, both teams have struggled against the number this season, with Oklahoma State at 7-11 while Kansas is 8-11. The Jayhawks are favored by 16 points in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 145.5 points.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas -16

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 145.5 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas -1658, Oklahoma State +917

What you need to know about Kansas

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Kansas found out the hard way on Saturday as the Jahawks fell to the Iowa State Cyclones 79-75. It was the Jayhawks' third loss in six games and they've now dropped to 4-3 in the Big 12 this season.

Even though the team lost, Kansas still had its share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds. Johnny Furphy was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. The Cowboys snuck past the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 70-66 victory on Saturday. It was the first conference win of the season for Oklahoma State, who now sits 14th in the Big 12 standings.

Oklahoma State relied on the efforts of Javon Small, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Brandon Garrison, who scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals. Small is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while Garrison is averaging 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in his freshman season.

