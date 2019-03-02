Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 107-79 roll

No. 15 Kansas looks to keep the pressure on in the Big 12 as the Jayhawks try to position themselves for their 15th consecutive conference title when they face host Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5) are tied with Baylor for third in the league and are just one game behind co-leaders Texas Tech and Kansas State. Tipoff is set for noon ET from Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys (10-18, 3-12) have lost 10 of 12, but would love to play the part of spoiler. The Jayhawks are favored by seven points in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Kansas vs. Oklahoma State picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kansas has won four of five and six of 10. The Jayhawks have won 13 of 19 in the series since 2010-11. Kansas has dominated the Big 12, winning 18 regular-season championships and 11 Big 12 Tournament titles since 1996-97. The Jayhawks have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the past 30 years and 35 of 36.

Senior forward Dedric Lawson (19 ppg) scored 25 points in the first meeting with the Cowboys on Feb. 9. Freshman guard Devon Dotson (12.1 ppg) has surpassed his average in six of seven, including 25 at Texas Christian on Feb. 11 and 20 at Texas Tech on Jan. 29. Freshman guard Ochai Agbaji (9.4 ppg) had 23 points in the first meeting with Oklahoma State and 24 at Texas on Jan. 29.

But just because the Jayhawks have been dominant in the past does not guarantee they will cover the Kansas versus Oklahoma State spread Saturday.

Oklahoma State has won seven of 13 at home this season, including a 68-61 victory over TCU on Feb. 18. The Cowboys are 6-3 in their past nine home games against Kansas, including an 18-point win last season when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 6. Kansas is 2-7 on the road and has lost five of six away. Oklahoma State is 24th in the country in 3-point percentage (38.2).

Junior forward Cameron McGriff (12.3 ppg) has come up big against the Big 12's best, scoring 18 vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 13 and 22 at Kansas on Feb. 9. Junior guard Lindy Waters III (12.1 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in seven of the past 10 games, including 26 at Texas Tech on Wednesday and 13 at Kansas.

So who wins Kansas vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.