Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from projection model on 107-79 roll

No. 15 Kansas hopes to keep up its Big 12 Conference domination when it visits Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5) have won 18 regular-season conference championships since 1996-97, including at least a share of the past 14 in a row and 16 of the past 17. The Cowboys (10-18, 3-12) are in danger of posting just their third losing record in the past 31 years, but second in four seasons. Saturday's tipoff from Gallagher-Iba Arena is scheduled for noon ET. Kansas won the first meeting 84-72 Feb. 9. Kansas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 139.5.

The Jayhawks, which have won 61 regular season and 15 conference tournament championships in their 121 years of playing basketball, have won three national titles. The last one coming in 2007-08. Kansas enters the game with a slight edge in several categories, including field goal percentage, where it is 56th nationally (46.9). The Jayhawks are 79th in rebounding (37.3) and 87th in 3-point percentage (36.2).

Oklahoma State has been struggling and is just 2-10 in its last 12 games. In the series, Kansas is 13-6 against the Cowboys since the 2010-11 season. Senior Dedric Lawson (19 ppg) and freshman Ochai Agbaji (9.4 ppg) had big games against Oklahoma State last month. Lawson had 25, while Agbaji scored 23.

But just because the Jayhawks have been dominant in the past does not guarantee they will cover the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread Saturday.

Oklahoma State has won seven of 13 at home this season, including a 68-61 victory over TCU on Feb. 18. The Cowboys are 6-3 in their past nine home games against Kansas, including an 18-point win last season when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 6. Kansas is 2-7 on the road and has lost five of six away. Oklahoma State is 24th in the country in 3-point percentage (38.2).

Junior forward Cameron McGriff (12.3 ppg) has come up big against the Big 12's best, scoring 18 vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 13 and 22 at Kansas on Feb. 9. Junior guard Lindy Waters III (12.1 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in seven of the past 10 games, including 26 at Texas Tech on Wednesday and 13 at Kansas.

