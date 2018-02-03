Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds: Picks from proven model on 37-16 college basketball run

College hoops fans get an early Saturday afternoon treat when the Oklahoma State Cowboys visit the Kansas Jayhawks at noon ET in a nationally televised showdown on CBS. Kansas is favored by 12-points, down a half-point from the open.



In a crucial Big 12 basketball showdown that features two teams looking for a conference victory, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times



The model entered this week on a scorching 37-16 run on its top-rated college basketball picks -- a cash rate of 70 percent.



Now it has simulated Oklahoma State vs. Kansas 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you Devonte' Graham and Malik Newman are projected to be the leading scorers for the Jayhawks with 13 points each, and Michael Weathers will pace the Cowboys with 15 points in 26 minutes.



The model also has a strong pick against the spread for this matchup, saying you can back one side nearly 60 percent of the time.



The model has taken into account Kansas' strong recent performances. The seventh-ranked Jayhawks have won seven of their past eight games, including back-to-back double-digit victories.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Jayhawks, who have scored 70 or more points in 14 consecutive games, are averaging 83.1 points.



And Kansas is 7-3 in its past 10 games against the Cowboys, which includes three consecutive victories.



But just because Kansas has had success against Oklahoma State doesn't mean it will be able to cover the large spread at home.



Oklahoma State is 12-5 ATS in its past 17 games on the road.



So what side of Oklahoma State-Kansas do you need to be all over?