Big 12 play has officially arrived in college basketball, and the opening weekend of conference play features a clash between No. 4 Kansas and Oklahoma State as part of a loaded day of action on CBS. The Jayhawks are the reigning national champions and have asserted themselves as contenders once again with an 11-1 mark during non conference play.

Standing in their way as league play opens is a defensively stout Oklahoma State squad that will be looking for a massive upset victory after taking some lumps in non conference play. Sixth-year coach Mike Boynton's squad has dealt with some offensive struggles during an 8-4 start, but there is little doubt the Cowboys can make life difficult on opponents.

Teams are shooting just 26.9% from 3-point range against Oklahoma State, which is among the best shot-blocking teams in the nation. Junior center Moussa Cisse leads the way with an average of 2.92 blocks per game, which ranks fourth nationally. Guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson lead a balanced scoring attack for the Cowboys, who are still searching for an offensive rhythm. The team's 32.5% 3-point shooting mark ranks 254th nationally, and Oklahoma State turns the ball over 15.1 times per game.

Kansas' only loss so far came against No. 7 Tennessee on Nov. 25. The Jayhawks own wins over Duke, NC State, Wisconsin, Seton Hall, Missouri and Indiana, just to name a few. Despite losing key players such as Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormack and Remy Martin from their national-title run, the Jayhawks have picked up where they left off.

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson is leading the Big 12 in scoring at 21.1 points per game while also averaging 9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Freshman phenom Gradey Dick and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar have also entered to help replace the departed production of Agbaji and Braun on the wing. While Kansas does not have a traditional big in the mold of McCormack, that hasn't hurt this team defensively.

The Jayhawks collect 9.8 steals per game and block 4.3 shots, despite the absence of a true rim protector in the middle. In total, Kansas, is forcing 16.3 turnovers per game. KU has lost just three home games over the past five seasons and will be looking to sink its teeth into a turnover-prone Oklahoma State squad. The Cowboys can be menacing themselves, however, and will have nothing to lose as they enter a hostile environment with a chance to make a statement on the national stage.

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, picks

Oklahoma State's offense is a work in progress, and the Cowboys are turnover-prone, which is bad news against a Kansas team that forces a ton of steals. Look for the Jayhawks to get out in transition for some momentum-changing plays that get their home fans engaged in the action and spur runs. Oklahoma State's defense is good enough to force the Jayhawks into periodic scoring droughts, but unless the Cowboys get hot from deep they will snuggle to keep it close. Prediction: Kansas -10

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.