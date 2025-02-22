No. 23 Kansas looks to get back on track Saturday after back-to-back road losses to Utah and BYU when it plays host to Oklahoma State in a Big 12 battle on CBS. The 34-point beatdown against the Cougars on Tuesday tied KU's largest margin of defeat under longtime coach Bill Self and led to some earnest reflection.

Self suggested the Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) needed to "get away from each other" amid a poor run of play that has left the nation's preseason No. 1 team tied for sixth in the Big 12 standings. However, a home date with the Cowboys and a trip to last-place Colorado on Monday present a runway for Kansas to correct its course heading into March.

Getting that done will require significant offensive improvement for a team that ranks No. 191 nationally in 3-point percentage at 33.9%. The Jayhawks are also No. 14 of 16 teams in the Big 12 in turnover margin during league action.

At 13-13 (5-10), Oklahoma State is still searching for its first Big 12 road victory under first-year coach Steve Lutz. The Cowboys' five league wins each came at home against teams projected to miss the NCAA Tournament. But a three-game stretch over the next week against the Jayhawks, No. 8 Iowa State and at Baylor present a big opportunity to claim a marquee win.

Where to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State live

Date: Saturday, February 21 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

If Kansas is going to get back on track, this is where it starts. Oklahoma State doesn't have a single Big 12 road win and likes to play fast. Look for the Jayhawks to embrace the Cowboys' tempo and use a few big runs to build an insurmountable lead. KU doesn't just need to win -- it needs a cathartic release of pent-up frustration, and that could come at Oklahoma State's expense. Prediction: Kansas -16.5

