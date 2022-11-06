The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks enter the 2022-23 college basketball season looking for an encore after capturing last season's national championship in April. The reigning champs should be right back in the mix for another title, and the journey begins on Monday with an opener against Omaha.

Kansas did suffer a couple of big losses in the offseason, as every successful basketball program does. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who powered the Jayhawks to the national championship, both came off the board in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Despite those departures, Kansas still has veteran talent on its roster in the form of Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris. The Jayhawks also added Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar.

With the No. 4 signing class in the 2022 cycle, per the 247Sports Team rankings, the Jayhawks also bring in some elite freshmen. Headlining that class is five-star forward Gradey Dick, who was the No. 21 player in the class, according to the 247Sports rankings. Four-star recruit MJ Rice could play a role as well, but he suffered an injury in one of Kansas' exhibition games and an exact timetable for his return is unknown.

Omaha begins its season trying to turn the page after a rough 2021-22 campaign. The Mavericks went 5-25 and finished eighth in the Summit League. The school fired head coach Derrin Hansen in March before hiring Chris Crutchfield as a replacement. Crutchfield will get a huge test in his first regular-season game against the reigning national champions.

How to watch Kansas vs. Omaha live

Date: Monday, Nov. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Live stream: ESPN+