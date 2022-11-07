The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will begin their title defense when they host Nebraska Omaha on Monday night. Kansas is going to be without head coach Bill Self due to the beginning of a four-game suspension imposed by the Jayhawks, leaving Norm Roberts as the acting head coach. Omaha is entering a new era after Chris Crutchfield took over as head coach.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 34 points in the latest Kansas vs. Omaha odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147.5. Before entering any Omaha vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Omaha. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas vs. Omaha:

Kansas vs. Omaha spread: Kansas -34

Kansas vs. Omaha over/under: 147.5 points

Kansas vs. Omaha money line: Kansas -25000, Nebraska Omaha 3000

Kansas vs. Nebraska Omaha picks: See picks here

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is making its return to the national spotlight after cutting down the nets at the end of April's NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks return several key players from last year's title-winning team, including Jalen Wilson, who averaged 11.1 points per game. He will be joined by transfer Kevin McCullar Jr., who was part of Texas Tech's national championship runner-up team in 2019.

The talented Jayhawks are facing an Omaha team that is returning just one of its top six scorers from last season. It is also playing under a first-year head coach, so a lack of cohesiveness should play a role in the outcome of this game. Omaha is on a remarkable 16-game road losing streak, while Kansas covered the spread in seven of its final 10 games last year.

Why Omaha can cover

Kansas will have plenty of distractions to deal with on Monday night. Not only are the Jayhawks still celebrating their national title, but they are also playing without their head coach. They lost four players who averaged a combined 52.1 points per game, so this year's roster is looking entirely different than the one that cut down the nets in April.

Omaha should be feeling good entering the season under Chris Crutchfield, who was an assistant coach at Oregon last year and spent several seasons at Oklahoma. Sophomore Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks in scoring as a freshman, tallying 12.9 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the floor. The Mavericks covered the spread in four of their final five games last year, which is far more important than their road losing streak as far as this spread is concerned.

How to make Kansas vs. Omaha picks

The model has simulated Omaha vs. Kansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Omaha? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Omaha vs. Kansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,200 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.