Kansas vs. Penn: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

No. 1 vs. No. 16 always has a lamb-to-the-slaughter aura, but don't tell that to Penn. After defeating Harvard 68-65 on Sunday to win the Ivy League championship, the Quakers will take on Kansas in the Midwestern bracket's No. 1 vs. No. 16 matchup. The Jayhawks have seemed bulletproof all year, and they will try to continue that streak against the Ivy League champs.

About No. 1 Kansas

Behind Devonte' Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas coach Bill Self has one of the best all-around backcourts in the country. That said, their propensity to fall in love with the 3-ball, though a major reason for their successes, has also at times also been their downfall. Keeping a steady diet of big man Udoka Azubuike will be key for KU to make noise in March.

About No. 16 Pennsylvania

Penn is dancing for the first time since 2007 after taking down mighty Harvard in the Ivy League title game. That means the Quakers and their fearsome defense, which ranked among the best in the Ivy this season, will be put to the test against the best competition in the land. Can they win their first game in the Big Dance since 1994?

[Preview: Azubuike may miss No. 1 Kansas' opener vs. Penn]

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket and scroll down for our live blog!

Viewing Information

Location : Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas



: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Date : Thursday, March 15 -- 2 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 15 -- 2 p.m. ET TV : TBS (check local listings)



: TBS (check local listings) Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.



Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament

Embrace the madness!