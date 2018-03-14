Kansas vs. Penn: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, bracket, TV channel, time, date

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

No. 1 vs. No. 16 always has a lamb to the slaughter aura, but don't tell Penn. After defeating Harvard 68-65 on Sunday to win the Ivy League, Penn will take on Kansas in the Midwestern bracket's No. 1 vs. No. 16 match-up. Kansas has seemed bulletproof all year, and it will try to continue that streak against the Ivy League champs.

About No. 1 Kansas

Behind Devonte' Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas coach Bill Self has one of the best all-around backcourts in the country. That said, their propensity to fall in love with the 3-ball, though a major reason for their successes, has also at times also been their downfall. Keeping a steady diet of big man Udoka Azubuike will be key for KU to make noise in March.

About No. 16 Pennsylvania

Penn is dancing for the first time since 2007 after taking down mighty Harvard in the Ivy League title game. That means the Quakers and their fearsome defense, which ranked among the best in the Ivy this season, will be put to the test against the best competition in the land. Can they win their first game in the Big Dance since 1994?

Viewing Information