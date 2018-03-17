Kansas vs. Seton Hall odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from model that nailed KU's cover over Penn

Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, faces upset-minded Seton Hall in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS from Wichita. The Jayhawks (28-7) are 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 154.



The model knows each team likes to score, but each had to get out of its comfort zone for opening-round games.



The Pirates are not free-throw shooting experts -- they average just 21.6 free throw attempts and rank 245th in free throw percentage (69.8). But they went 31 of 39 from the line in a 94-83 foul-fest over N.C. State on Thursday.



Kansas was slowed down initially by Penn, but a late first-half run gave the Jayhawks a lead and they broke down their opponent down the stretch.



When it comes to playing against the spread, each team is on a roll. Seton Hall has covered its last six games, including a narrow one-point loss to Villanova (at +7.5) on Feb. 27. Kansas has covered in its last four, and when the spread is under seven, as it is on Saturday, the Jayhawks are a solid 9-5 ATS this season.

We can tell you the model is projecting Malik Newman to score 17 points and Devonte' Graham to post 15 points for Kansas, while Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez and Khadeen Carrington each put up 15. But will the performances from Rodriguez and Carrington be enough to stay within the spread?



