Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ No. 6 Kansas

Current Records: Southern Utah 3-1; Kansas 3-0

What to Know

The #6 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Kansas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory. The Jayhawks' forward Jalen Wilson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown Southern Utah laid on the Bethesda Flames.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Kansas up to 3-0 and Southern Utah to 3-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jayhawks enter the matchup with only three steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. But the Thunderbirds rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 13.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.