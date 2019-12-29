Kansas vs. Stanford odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 29 from proven model

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is 11-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while Kansas is 9-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Jayhawks had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Dec. 21. Stanford has won four consecutive games and has not lost in the month of December. The Jayhawks are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Stanford vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Stanford took down San Diego 62-59 two weeks ago in the Al Attles Classic. Oscar Da Silva dropped a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five steals. Tyrell Terry scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half. Stanford won despite matching its season-worst of 20 turnovers overall. Stanford forced 17 turnovers and held San Diego to 36.5 percent shooting. Stanford has held all 12 of its opponents to 70 points or fewer.

Kansas needed just one more bucket to secure the win last week, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 56-55 to Villanova. Devon Dotson was the top scorer for Kansas with 15 points, but missed a contested layup as time expired. He had also previously missed a game-tying free throw attempt. For the season, Dotson is averaging 19.2 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Stanford comes into Sunday's matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.6. But the Jayhawks are even better: they enter the game with a 52.1 field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball.

