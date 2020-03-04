Kansas vs. TCU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. TCU basketball game
Who's Playing
TCU @ Kansas
Current Records: TCU 16-13; Kansas 26-3
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs are 1-9 against the #1 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. TCU and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
This past Saturday, the Horned Frogs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Baylor Bears 75-72. TCU's guard Desmond Bane did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Kansas and the Kansas State Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but the Jayhawks ultimately edged out the opposition 62-58. Guard Devon Dotson took over for Kansas, finishing with 25 points (a whopping 40% of their total).
TCU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.
The wins brought the Horned Frogs up to 16-13 and Kansas to 26-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: TCU comes into the game boasting the 11th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Kansas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won nine out of their last ten games against TCU.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Kansas 60 vs. TCU 46
- Feb 11, 2019 - Kansas 82 vs. TCU 77
- Jan 09, 2019 - Kansas 77 vs. TCU 68
- Feb 06, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. TCU 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Kansas 88 vs. TCU 84
- Mar 09, 2017 - TCU 85 vs. Kansas 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. TCU 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. TCU 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. TCU 63
