The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks will be hoping to start a new winning streak when they face the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas had rattled off 10 consecutive wins prior to its overtime loss to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday. TCU beat Kansas State last Saturday, but it followed that up with a loss at West Virginia on Wednesday. You can stream the game on Paramount+ and get 30 days free by using the promo code PLAYOFFS.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. The latest Kansas vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Jayhawks as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 145.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Kansas vs. TCU

Kansas vs. TCU date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Kansas vs. TCU time: 1 p.m. ET

Kansas vs. TCU TV channel: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for TCU vs. Kansas

Before tuning into the Kansas vs. TCU game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen HUGE returns.

For TCU vs. Kansas, the model projects that the Jayhawks cover the spread as 7-point home favorites. Kansas has been untouchable at home this season, entering Saturday's game riding a 16-game home winning streak. The Jayhawks have also dominated TCU at Allen Fieldhouse over the past decade, winning 12 straight games.

TCU has had some issues pop over the last two weeks, losing three of its last four games coming into this matchup. The Horned Frogs trailed West Virginia by 15 points at halftime on Wednesday and were never able to recover in the second half, turning the ball over 19 times and committing 24 fouls in the loss. Kansas was riding a 10-game winning streak prior to its close loss to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, but star forward Jalen Wilson poured in a career-high 38 points.

Wilson added nine rebounds to go with his career-best scoring day, but the Jayhawks were ultimately unable to overcome foul trouble and poor free throw shooting. SportsLine's model expects Kansas to fare much better on Saturday afternoon, as the Jayhawks are covering the spread well over 50% of the time.

