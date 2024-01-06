The Big 12 begins its 2023-24 college basketball schedule on Saturday, with the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks hosting the TCU Horned Frogs in the first tip. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+, with Kansas (12-1) bringing an eight-game win streak into the contest. TCU (11-2) has won just five of 29 all-time games against the Jayhawks, but the Horned Frogs did pull off a shocking 23-point victory over the then-No. 2 Jayhawks in the last road meeting in Jan. 2023. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Kansas vs. TCU is set to tip off at 2 p.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks are 9.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Kansas odds, from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 152.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Before tuning into the TCU vs. Kansas game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Kansas vs. TCU, the model projects that the Horned Frogs stay within the 9.5-point spread. They are 4-1 against the spread in the past five games, including winning outright as an 8.5-point underdog against Arizona State on Dec. 16.

Kansas, meanwhile, is 1-3-1 ATS in its last five and hasn't covered a spread of this size since Nov. 10. Furthermore, TCU has been a great team to back on extended rest, going 6-3 ATS with four or more off days, which is the case here since the Horned Frogs last played on New Year's Day. Kansas is just 3-6-1 ATS in that scenario.

TCU is strong on the boards, averaging 40.2 rebounds per game, and is one of the best teams in the Big 12 at creating havoc as it averages more than 10 steals per game. That helps TCU keep Kansas below 80 points in the simulations as the Horned Frogs cover nearly 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

