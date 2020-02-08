Kansas vs. TCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven computer simulation

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 clash at noon ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 13-9 overall and 11-3 at home, while Kansas is 19-3 overall and 6-1 on the road. Kansas has won seven straight games and has not lost since January 11. TCU has lost four consecutive games and six of its past seven. The Jayhawks are favored by eight points in the latest TCU vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

TCU vs. Kansas spread: TCU +8

TCU vs. Kansas over-under: 130.5 points

TCU vs. Kansas money line: TCU 310, Kansas -402

What you need to know about TCU

On Wednesday, the Horned Frogs lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road by a decisive 72-57 margin. RJ Nembhard (16 points) and Desmond Bane (14 points) were the top scorers for TCU. After TCU took a 43-40 lead with 14:17 remaining, the Cowboys went on a 19-2 run over the next eight minutes. In that stretch, TCU shot just 1-of-10 from the floor.

The spurt gave Oklahoma State its biggest lead of the game, 59-45. The Horned Frogs never got closer than to within eight points the rest of the way.

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks strolled past the Texas Longhorns with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 69-58. Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards as he came off the bench for the first time this season. Marcus Garrett had 11 points along with five rebounds. Kansas outscored Texas 40-22 in the paint.

