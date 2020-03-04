Kansas vs. TCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions from proven model

The top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 26-3 overall and 14-1 at home, while TCU is 16-13 overall and 1-8 on the road. Kansas is on a 14-game winning streak and has not lost since Jan. 11. Meanwhile, TCU has won three of its past five games. The Jayhawks are favored by 16.5-points in the latest Kansas vs. TCU odds, and the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any TCU vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. TCU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for TCU vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. TCU spread: Kansas -16.5

Kansas vs. TCU over-under: 130.5 points

Kansas vs. TCU money line: Kansas -2420, TCU +1103

What you need to know about Kansas

This past Saturday, the Jayhawks narrowly escaped with a win as the team edged the Kansas State Wildcats 62-58. Devon Dotson finished with 25 points. The Jayhawks took sole possession of first place in the Big 12 with the win.

Kansas enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 74.9 points per game. The Jayhawks are led by Dotson, who's averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Kansas, who's 9-0 in its last nine home games against TCU, has covered the spread in six of its last seven games overall.

What you need to know about TCU

Things were close when TCU and the No. 2 Baylor Bears clashed this past Saturday, but TCU ultimately edged out the opposition 75-72. It was another big night for Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five rebounds. He scored 19 points after halftime. The Horned Frogs earned their third win at home over a Top 25 team this season.

How to make Kansas vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. TCU? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas vs. TCU spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.