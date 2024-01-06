No. 2 Kansas opens Big 12 play at home Saturday on CBS against TCU. The Jayhawks ended the nonconference slate with ranked wins over Kentucky, Tennessee and UConn and now start their quest toward another conference title this weekend.

The Jayhawks faced four Top 25 opponents during the first two months of the season and the lone loss came against Marquette in the Maui Invitational. Kansas knocked off Kentucky at the Champions Classic during the second week of the 2023-24 season and recorded its best win weeks later at home against the reining national champions.

TCU heads into conference play as one of 10 Big 12 teams to record at least 10 wins during nonconference play. The Horned Frogs started the season 7-0 before suffering their first loss against Clemson. Since that loss, TCU has won four of its last five games to set up its biggest test of the year.

How to watch Kansas vs. TCU live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Kansas vs. TCU prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

There have been multiple times this season where Kansas has looked like the best team in the country. On other occasions against inferior opponents, they have looked vulnerable. The start of Big 12 play is an opportunity for Kansas to build on its eight-game winning streak. Allen Fieldhouse is one of the toughest arenas to play in as a visiting team, hence why the Jayhawks should do just enough to cover in front of the home crowd. Prediction: Kansas -8.5



Gary Parrish

Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno KU -8.5 Kansas

Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas S/U Kansas

Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas

Who wins every college basketball game? And which teams could sink your bankroll? Visit SportsLine now to see how to pick every college basketball game, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated over $2,000 in profit the last four-plus years.