Kansas vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Kansas

Current Records: Tennessee 12-6; Kansas 15-3

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Tennessee Volunteers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Kansas coming into their game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Jayhawks blew past K-State 81-60. The Jayhawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Devon Dotson led the charge as he had 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took their contest against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday by a conclusive 73-48 score. It was another big night for F John Fulkerson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.

Their wins bumped Kansas to 15-3 and Tennessee to 12-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.