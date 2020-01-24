Kansas vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Kansas
Current Records: Tennessee 12-6; Kansas 15-3
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Tennessee Volunteers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Kansas coming into their game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Jayhawks blew past K-State 81-60. The Jayhawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Devon Dotson led the charge as he had 18 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tennessee took their contest against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday by a conclusive 73-48 score. It was another big night for F John Fulkerson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.
Their wins bumped Kansas to 15-3 and Tennessee to 12-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Kansas 87 vs. Tennessee 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home