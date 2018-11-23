Kansas vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

It's not every November we get two games between top-five teams in the span of a few days.

But Friday night will ensure just that. Only two days removed from No. 3 Gonzaga upsetting No. 1 Duke in the Maui Invitational title game, No. 2 Kansas will take on No. 5 Tennessee in the NIT Season Tip-off final on the other side of the country. If Kansas wins, the question becomes: Will the Jayhawks slide to the No. 1 spot in the polls come Monday, or will Gonzaga's usurping of Duke leapfrog it over the Jayhawks regardless of outcome as it did in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 rankings?

If Tennessee beats Kansas, then Gonzaga will certainly be No. 1. And the top-five around it will get snarled, which makes things all the more interesting.

All told, and including the other mini-tournament action that's come to pass in and around Thanksgiving, this has been a good week for college basketball. But the big game to find time for will be one of the last to tip on Friday. Kansas and Tennessee are two of the toughest squads in the nation. It should be a grapple.

Viewing information

When : Friday at approx. 9:30 ET



: Friday at approx. 9:30 ET Where : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2



ESPN2 Live stream: Watch ESPN

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kansas -3.5

The Jayhawks were pushed on Wednesday night by a good Marquette team that wound up losing its foothold after KU ripped off 22 straight to start the second half. Because of KU's interior size and strength to offset Tennessee's forwards, I like Kansas to win a close one. Look for freshman guard Quentin Grimes to have his best game since the season-opener against Michigan State. Pick: Kansas -3.5

