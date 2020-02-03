Kansas vs. Texas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 3 predictions from computer on 22-13 run

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Texas Longhorns in a key Big 12 matchup on Monday. The Jayhawks (18-3), who are second in the conference at 7-1 and are one game behind Baylor, are 10-1 at home, while the Longhorns (14-7), who are tied for fourth with three teams at 4-4 in the conference, are 3-3 on the road. Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Texas has won two straight and is coming off a 72-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday. The Jayhawks are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Texas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 129.5.

Kansas vs. Texas spread: Kansas -14.5

Kansas vs. Texas over-under: 129.5 points

Kansas vs. Texas money line: Texas +840, Kansas -1501

TEX: Is averaging 66.2 points per game

KU: Is seventh in the nation in field goal percentage at 49.0

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks are a perennial power and rarely lose against unranked opponents, going 16-0 this season against unranked (AP Poll) teams. Kansas has also had Texas' number through the years and leads the all-time series 34-9 and is 17-1 against the Longhorns in games played in Lawrence, including 15-1 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the lone loss coming at Texas. Kansas beat the Longhorns 66-57 at Texas on Jan. 18.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 18.2 points, including a 21-point performance on Saturday against Texas Tech, his seventh 20-point performance of the season. Dotson leads Kansas with 44 steals and is second on the team with 85 assists.

Why Texas can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Texas vs. Kansas spread. That's because the Longhorns can shoot the deep ball and have knocked down 48.6 percent of their 3-pointers over the past two games. Defensively, Texas has held its first 21 opponents to an average of 63.6 points on a combined 41.8 percent field-goal shooting, including a 34.1 percentage from beyond the 3-point arc.

Offensively, Texas is led by junior guard Matt Coleman III, who is in his third year as the starting point guard. He has played and started all 92 games of his career and has reached double-digit scoring 48 times and topped 20 points seven times.

