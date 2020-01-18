Kansas vs. Texas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The Texas Longhorns will host the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at 2 p.m. ET in Big 12 action on Saturday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas is 12-4 overall and 8-1 at home, while Kansas is 13-3 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Jayhawks are favored by seven points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under is set at 128.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Kansas vs. Texas has been simulated 10,000 times. The model is leaning over.

The Longhorns are coming off a strong 74-64 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Texas got double-digit points from five players: forward Kamaka Hepa (15), guard Courtney Ramey (14), guard Andrew Jones (14), guard Jase Febres (13), and guard Matt Coleman III (10).

That's been the norm for Shaka Smart's squad, which has five players who average at least 9.1 points per game. The Longhorns, however, rank 317th nationally in scoring (67.1 ppg) overall, though they're strong on the defensive end, giving up just 60.9 points per contest, good for 23rd nationally.

Meanwhile, Kansas didn't have too much trouble with Oklahoma on Tuesday as it won 66-52 to help bounce back from a loss against Baylor last weekend. Kansas relied on the efforts of center Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 boards along with three blocks, and guard Isaiah Moss, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. The Jayhawks are also solid defensively, giving up just 60.8 points per game.

Kansas has been strong against the spread this year, posting a 9-6 ATS mark. Texas is just 6-10 against the number, but is 2-2 ATS as an underdog.

