The No. 3-seeded Texas Longhorns can make it 3-for-3 against the second-seeded Kansas Jayhawks when the teams collide in the 2021 Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday at Kansas City, Mo. The Longhorns (18-7) swept the regular-season series from the Jayhawks (20-8) for the first time in school history this season, including a 25-point win at Kansas on Jan. 2. Texas rallied for a 67-66 victory over Texas Tech while Kansas turned back a late comeback by Oklahoma (69-62) in Thursday's quarterfinals to set up their third matchup of the season.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Center. The Longhorns are favored by one point in the latest Kansas vs. Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.

Kansas vs. Texas spread: Texas -1

Kansas vs. Texas over-under: 136 points

Kansas vs. Texas money line: Kansas +100; Texas -120

KU: The Jayhawks are 14-6 in Big 12 semifinals

TEX: The Longhorns are 4-0 in neutral-site games this season

Why Kansas can cover



Leading scorer Ochai Agbaji showed he can handle the extra offensive burden caused by the absence of forward David McCormack, who is out for the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. Playing in his hometown of Kansas City, the junior forward scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Thursday's victory over Oklahoma. Agbaji was 4 of 8 from behind the arc Thursday and tied a season high with five 3-pointers against Texas last month.

Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson is averaging 10.4 rebounds over his last 10 games, which included a double-double (16 points, 13 boards) against the Longhorns last month. He also scored 20 points and had seven rebounds in the Jan. 2 loss to Texas. The Jayhawks led the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (40.4) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (32.1) and held Texas to 5 of 26 from deep in the last meeting.

Why Texas can cover

Guard Matt Coleman III scored 19 points, including the decisive free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, to lead five players in double figures in Thursday's win. The Longhorns followed that formula in both matchups against the Jayhawks, with five players scoring at least 10 points in each. Texas also dominated the glass in each game, outrebounding Kansas 50-38 last month and 46-37 in January.

Leading scorer Andrew Jones (14.9 points) has emerged from a 3-point shooting slump that included a 1-for-7 performance against Kansas last month, although he still recorded a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in that game. Senior guard Jase Febres also is lighting it up from behind the arc. He hit 13 of 26 3-point attempts in the past four games, including 5 of 9 in Thursday's season-high 15-point outing.

