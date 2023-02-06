The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will try to bounce back from their fourth loss in six games when they face the No. 10 Texas Longhorns on Monday night. Kansas was a 1-point favorite in its 68-53 loss to Iowa State on Saturday, falling into a tie for third place in the Big 12 standings. Texas has won four of its last five games, beating then-No. 7 Kansas State in a 69-66 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Texas vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas vs. Texas spread: Kansas -3.5

Kansas vs. Texas over/under: 144.5 points

Kansas vs. Texas money line: Kansas -195, Texas +162

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas continues to be a tough team to beat at home, having won 17 of its last 18 games at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks notched a 90-78 win over then-No. 7 Kansas State in their most recent home game, covering the 8.5-point spread in the process. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds in that win, while star forward Jalen Wilson had 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks cannot afford another loss in conference play right now, so they will be motivated to get back on track against the top team in the standings. Texas is having to go to one of the toughest environments in college basketball two days after an emotional comeback road win at Kansas State, making this a tall order. Kansas has won 10 of its last 11 home games against Texas and is 14-4 in the last 18 meetings overall.

Why Texas can cover

Kansas is in a historically bad stretch right now, having lost four out of five conference games for the first time during head coach Bill Self's 20-year tenure. The Jayhawks did not have a lead in their loss to Iowa State after trailing in the first minute, falling behind by 12 points at halftime. Wilson scored a game-high 26 points, but no other player on the team scored more than eight points.

Texas avenged an earlier loss to Kansas State with a comeback win on Saturday, giving the Longhorns a one-game lead in the conference standings. They have now gone 12-3 since interim head coach Rodney Terry took over, and they are off to their best 23-game start since 2010-11. Texas has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while Kansas has only covered twice in its last eight games.

