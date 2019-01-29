Kansas vs. Texas odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

The 11th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 16-4) may feel a Big 12 championship is a rite of passage. After all, Kansas has won 14 league titles in a row. But the Jayhawks shouldn't overlook Texas (3-4, 11-9) when they visit the Longhorns at the Frank C. Erwin, Jr., Special Events Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The teams met 15 days ago in Lawrence, with the Jayhawks pulling out an 80-78 win. The Jayhawks are one-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Texas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Texas picks of your own, be sure to check out the top college predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken Kansas' recent domination of Texas into consideration. The Jayhawks enter the game having beaten the Longhorns 10 consecutive times, with their last loss to Texas coming in 2014 in Austin. Overall, the Jayhawks have beaten the Longhorns 21 of the past 25 meetings.

Dedric Lawson is Kansas' top player, averaging 19.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Three other players also are averaging double-figures, including Lagerald Vick (14.8 points per game), Udoka Azubuike (13.4) and Devon Dotson (10.8).

Kansas is 3-1-1 against the spread in its past five Tuesday games and is 35-17-3 against the spread in its past 55 games following a straight-up loss.

But those numbers don't guarantee that the Jayhawks will cover Tuesday's Kansas vs. Texas spread.

Despite a 3-5 record this month, Texas has an impressive 20-point win over co-Big 12 leader Kansas State. The Longhorns were beaten by no more than 10 points in their losses during that stretch, and in three of those games, it was by four points or fewer.

Texas is led in scoring by Kerwin Roach II, who is averaging 14.3 points per game. He is one of four Longhorns scoring in double-figures.

