The past two winners of the Big 12 Tournament meet on Saturday in the championship game when the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks battle the second-seeded Texas Longhorns in the 2023 Big 12 Tournament final. The third-ranked Jayhawks (27-6, 13-5 Big 12), who won last year's tournament, defeated Iowa State 71-58 in Friday's semifinals. The seventh-ranked Longhorns (24-8, 12-6), champions of the 2021 tournament, held off TCU 66-60 on Friday. The teams split their two regular-season meetings with the home team winning both times. Kansas won 88-80 on Feb. 6, while Texas earned a 75-59 win last Saturday.

Tipoff from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 37-13, including a 5-1 edge in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Jayhawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before locking in any Kansas vs. Texas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Texas vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -1.5

Texas vs. Kansas over/under: 141.5 points

Texas vs. Kansas money line: Texas +105, Kansas -125

TEX: The Longhorns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall

KAN: The Jayhawks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

Why Kansas can cover

Junior forward Jalen Wilson recorded his third consecutive double-double in Friday's semifinal win over Iowa State. He poured in 25 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds in 36 minutes of action. He also scored 22 points and grabbed 11 boards in Thursday's 78-61 quarterfinal win over West Virginia. He has reached double-figure scoring in 31 of 33 games and registered 13 double-doubles. In 33 starts, he is averaging 20 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick continues his solid Big 12 Tournament, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds against Iowa State. In Thursday's quarterfinal, he scored 18 points with three rebounds vs. West Virginia. He is shooting a blistering 44.7% from the floor, including 41.2% from 3-point range, and has connected on 84.1% of his free throws. For the season, he is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Marcus Carr leads the Longhorns, averaging 15.9 points, three rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is connecting on 43.1% of his shots from the floor, including 36.2% from 3-point range, and 77.9% from the free-throw line. He is coming off a 10-point, four-rebound and three-assist effort in Friday's win over TCU. Carr has reached double-digit scoring in 10 of his past 11 games, including a 29-point performance at Kansas on Feb. 6.

Senior forward Dylan Disu has stepped up his play during the tournament, reaching double-figure scoring in the quarterfinal and semifinal matchups. Against Oklahoma State on Thursday, he scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the year. He scored 15 points and grabbed eight boards on Friday vs. TCU. In 32 games, all starts, Disu is averaging eight points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

