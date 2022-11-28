Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ No. 3 Kansas

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-6; Kansas 6-1

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Kansas ended up a good deal behind the Tennessee Volunteers when they played on Friday, losing 64-50. Forward Jalen Wilson (14 points) and guard Joseph Yesufu (14 points) were the top scorers for the Jayhawks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Texas Southern and the Samford Bulldogs on Sunday was not particularly close, with Texas Southern falling 78-63.

Kansas took their game against Texas Southern when the two teams previously met in March by a conclusive 83-56 score. Kansas' win shoved the Tigers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Texas Southern.