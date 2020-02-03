Kansas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas
Current Records: Texas Tech 13-7; Kansas 17-3
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET this evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Kansas had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, taking their contest 65-50. Kansas' guard Christian Braun filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, winning 89-81. The Red Raiders' guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did his thing and had 23 points along with seven boards.
The wins brought Kansas up to 17-3 and Texas Tech to 13-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas enters the matchup with 8.1 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Texas Tech comes into the game boasting the 20th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won six out of their last eight games against Texas Tech.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Tech 91 vs. Kansas 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Kansas 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas Tech 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas 85 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
