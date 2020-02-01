Kansas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #3 Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Kansas and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Jayhawks wrapped it up with a 65-50 win on the road. Kansas' guard Christian Braun filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with nine rebounds.
Kansas suffered a grim 91-62 defeat to Texas Tech when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe Kansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won six out of their last eight games against Texas Tech.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Tech 91 vs. Kansas 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Kansas 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas Tech 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas 85 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
-
