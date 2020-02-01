Kansas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #3 Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Kansas and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Jayhawks wrapped it up with a 65-50 win on the road. Kansas' guard Christian Braun filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Kansas suffered a grim 91-62 defeat to Texas Tech when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe Kansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won six out of their last eight games against Texas Tech.