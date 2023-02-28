Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas
Current Records: Texas Tech 16-13; Kansas 24-5
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 3-13 against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Texas Tech and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
Texas Tech was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 83-82 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Four players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: forward Fardaws Aimaq (19), guard De'Vion Harmon (18), forward Kevin Obanor (17), and guard Jaylon Tyson (12).
Speaking of close games: Kansas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday. The Jayhawks' guard Dajuan Harris Jr. looked sharp as he had 17 points and six assists along with six steals.
The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 14-15 all in all.
Texas Tech is now 16-13 while Kansas sits at 24-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 7.2 steals per game, the 52nd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Texas Tech, the Jayhawks enter the matchup with 8.9 steals per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. In other words, the Red Raiders will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Texas Tech.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Kansas 75 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Mar 12, 2022 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 65
- Jan 24, 2022 - Kansas 94 vs. Texas Tech 91
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Kansas 67
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Dec 17, 2020 - Kansas 58 vs. Texas Tech 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Kansas 78 vs. Texas Tech 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Tech 91 vs. Kansas 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Kansas 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas Tech 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas 85 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59