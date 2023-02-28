Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas

Current Records: Texas Tech 16-13; Kansas 24-5

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 3-13 against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Texas Tech and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.

Texas Tech was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 83-82 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Four players on Texas Tech scored in the double digits: forward Fardaws Aimaq (19), guard De'Vion Harmon (18), forward Kevin Obanor (17), and guard Jaylon Tyson (12).

Speaking of close games: Kansas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday. The Jayhawks' guard Dajuan Harris Jr. looked sharp as he had 17 points and six assists along with six steals.

The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 14-15 all in all.

Texas Tech is now 16-13 while Kansas sits at 24-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 7.2 steals per game, the 52nd most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Texas Tech, the Jayhawks enter the matchup with 8.9 steals per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. In other words, the Red Raiders will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Texas Tech.