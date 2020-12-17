The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 6-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while Kansas is 6-1 overall and making its first appearance on the road. The Red Raiders are 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games. The Jayhawks is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.

The Red Raiders are favored by three points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 135.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas spread: Texas Tech -3

Texas Tech vs. Kansas over-under: 135 points

Texas Tech vs. Kansas money line: Texas Tech -160, Kansas +140

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Texas Tech made easy work of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday, earning a 77-57 victory. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Mac McClung leads the Red Raiders in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Marcus Santos-Silva grabs a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. And Kyler Edwards dishes 3.6 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks cruised past Omaha last Friday, earning a 95-50 home victory. Four players recorded double-digit points, with Ochai Agbaji scoring 18 points, Mitch Lightfoot scoring 14, Tyon Grant-Foster adding 13 and David McCormack chipping in 11.

Jalen Wilson leads the Jayhawks with 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Marcus Garrett dishes 3.9 assists per outing.

