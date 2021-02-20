It's a Top-25 showdown between Big 12 teams on Saturday when the 23rd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5) have won four straight after a rough stretch that saw them lose five of seven. They are coming off their best defensive game of the season, where they held Kansas State to 41 points in an 18-point win Wednesday. The Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5) lost three of six before a 10-day weather-related layoff, including two to No. 13 West Virginia, which beat them by 11 in their last game on Feb. 9.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Texas Tech. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas Tech vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Kansas -1.5

Kansas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 133.5

Kansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Kansas -125; Texas Tech +105

KAN: F Jalen Wilson is averaging 15.2 points over the past five games.

TTU: G Mac McClung has scored at least 20 points in nine games.

Why Texas Tech can cover



Texas Tech is 8-8 against the spread on the road the past two seasons, and the Red Raiders are likely to rely on defense. They lead the Big 12 in scoring defense at 62.7 points per game, and they outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game. Opponents shoot less than 41 percent, and the Red Raiders are second in the Big 12 in blocked shots (4.2) and fourth in steals (7.2). Marcus Santos-Silva (6.2 rebounds, one block) has had a huge impact on the defensive end.

The Red Raiders are 2-2 ATS after a loss this season, and they should be rested and ready to get rolling. McClung has been the top offensive option, ranking second in the conference in scoring at 17.2 and hitting 34.2 percent on his team-high 105 3-point tries. Guards Terrence Shannon and Kevin McCullar combine for 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. Kyler Edwards scores 9.9 per game, gets a team-high 2.7 assists and hits 37.6 percent from long range (87 attempts).

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 9-6 against the spread in conference games this season, and the Jayhawks defense has clamped down recently. They allow 66.2 points per game (third in Big 12), and they have allowed more than 66 just once in their last eight games, and they have won four in a row by double digits. The 41 points Kansas State scored in Monday's 59-41 Jayhawks win was the Wildcats' fewest in a game since 1998. The Jayhawks held Kansas State to 31 percent shooting (18-for-58) -- and an abysmal 12.5 (3-for-24) from 3-point range -- and had 11 steals.

The Jayhawks are 11-11 ATS this season, and they have a balanced lineup led by guard Ochai Agbaji and forward David McCormack. Agbaji is the top scorer at 13.7 and hits better than 38 percent from 3-point range, while McCormack scores 12.8, grabs six rebounds and blocks a shot per contest. Marcus Garrett, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, scores 10.3 and gets 1.6 steals, while Jalen Wilson scores 12.7 and averages 7.9 rebounds (third in Big 12).

How to make Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 138 points.

