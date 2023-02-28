The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks will try to remain in first place in the Big 12 standings when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night. Kansas has won six straight games, beating West Virginia by two points on Saturday. Texas Tech had its four-game winning streak snapped in an 83-82 loss to then-No. 24 TCU over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 9 points in the latest Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.5.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Kansas -9

Kansas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 146 points

Kansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Kansas -455, Texas Tech +345

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas can clinch no worse than a tie for the Big 12 regular-season title on Tuesday night, and it is also trying to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks had all five starters score in double figures against West Virginia, making 54.9% of their shots from the floor. They knocked down 10 of 20 from 3-point range, which allowed them to overcome 19 turnovers.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson, who leads the team with 19.6 points per game, will be honored during the senior night festivities along with Kevin McCullar Jr.. Kansas went on the road and picked up a 75-72 win at Texas Tech on Jan. 3, drilling 11 of 24 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks are 17-1 in their last 18 home games against Texas Tech and have covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech has made a late push towards a potential NCAA Tournament bid, winning six of its last nine games and four of its last five. The Red Raiders have notched wins over then-No. 13 Iowa State, then-No. 12 Kansas State and then-No. 6 Texas during that stretch. They nearly added another win over a ranked opponent on Saturday, coming up just short in an 83-82 loss to No. 24 TCU.

Senior forward Fardaws Aimaq led four Texas Tech starters in double figures with 19 points and six rebounds against TCU. Senior guard De'Vion Harmon added 18 points, five rebound and five assists, while senior forward Kevin Obanor had 17 points and nine boards. The Red Raiders have covered the spread in five of their last six games.

