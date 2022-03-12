It's strength against strength on Saturday night when the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks offense faces the stout defense of the 14th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament final. The Jayhawks (27-6) shared the Big 12 title behind an offense that scores almost 79 points per game, while the Red Raiders (25-8) allow fewer than 60 on average. Both were on display in Friday's semifinals as Kansas cruised to a 75-62 win against TCU and Texas Tech edged Oklahoma 56-55. The teams split the season series, with each team winning at home, and now they get the rubber match with a tournament title on the line on the neutral court at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 2.5-point favorites in its latest Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds, and the over-under for total points is 134.5. Before locking in any Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Jayhawks -2.5

Kansas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 134.5 points

Kansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Red Raiders +125, Jayhawks -145

TTU: It is 6-1 ATS as an underdog.

KAN: It is 3-3 ATS in neutral-site games.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 7-1 ATS in its past eight games after a straight-up win and has covered in three straight. Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji scored 40 points over the two tournament games as the Jayhawks won by a combined 37 points. He had 37 in the most recent meeting with Texas Tech and hit 13 of 21 3-point tries over the two matchups this season. He leads the Big 12 in scoring (19.8 points) and is third in 3-point shooting (40.3 percent).

The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 and are 15th in the nation in scoring at 78.7 points per game, and they win by an average of 10.5 (17th in Division I). They are a far better 3-point shooting team than TTU, hitting 36 percent to lead the Big 12, while Tech hits 31.6 percent (eighth). Forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack score 20.8 points and grab 14.1 rebounds between them, and Christian Braun (14.6 points) shoots 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is 9-1 ATS against ranked opponents, and it surely won't be intimidated by the Jayhawks. All-Big 12 forward Bryson Williams scored 55 points over the previous two meetings this season and is one of the few players who can go toe-to-toe with McCormack. The Jayhawks' big man totaled 17 points in the two meetings. Williams doesn't shoot a ton of 3-pointers (79 tries), but he hits 41.8 percent, while Kevin Obanor has hit a third of his 132.

The Red Raiders allow just 59.9 points per game (sixth in Division I) and outscore opponents by 12 (11th). Their strength has been contesting shots, and opponents are hitting just 38.2 percent of their attempts (fourth in Division I) while TTU makes 47 percent (29th). Terrence Shannon and Davion Warren combine for 20.4 points and 2.4 steals in a backcourt that has been hit with a lot of injuries. The Red Raiders have had four different leading scorers in their past five games.

