The Kansas Jayhawks will look to continue their dominance over the 10th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders when they meet in a key Big 12 matchup on Saturday. Texas Tech is coming off a 69-61 loss to Houston on Monday, while Kansas defeated Colorado 71-64 that same night. The Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5 Big 12), who are third in the conference, are 6-2 on the road this year. The Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12), who are sixth in the Big 12, are 13-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Kansas has won eight of the past 10 meetings, and has won the last five games in the series played in Lawrence. Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Kansas. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Kansas vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -3.5



Texas Tech vs. Kansas over/under: 143.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -167, Texas Tech +140

TT: The Red Raiders have covered the spread in 19 of their last 34 games (+2.35 units)

KAN: The Jayhawks have hit the game total under in 22 of their last 34 games (+8.85 units)



Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine



Texas Tech vs. Kansas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Kansas

Fifth-year senior center Hunter Dickinson has been dominant this season. He is coming off his third double-double in a row, including a 32-point and 13-rebound effort in the win at Colorado on Monday. He has nine double-doubles on the season and 57 in his career, including 26 the past two years as a Jayhawk. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, two assists, 1.4 blocks and one steal in 29.6 minutes.

Senior guard Zeke Mayo is also having a solid season for Kansas. In 28 games, including 26 starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists in 31.1 minutes. He is in his first year with the Jayhawks after spending three seasons at South Dakota State. He has scored 10 or more points in five of the past seven games, including a 17-point, eight-rebound and three-assist effort in a 69-52 win over eighth-ranked Iowa State on Feb. 3. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Texas Tech

Sophomore JT Toppin continues to power the Red Raiders' attack. He registered his ninth double-double of the season in Monday's loss to Houston, scoring 14 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in a 93-55 win at Oklahoma State on Feb. 15. In 24 games, all starts, Toppin is averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and one assist in 25.9 minutes.

With fifth-year senior Chance McMillian and junior forward Darrion Williams battling lower leg injuries and questionable for the game, freshman guard Christian Anderson will look to provide some offense for the Red Raiders. He has been solid coming off the bench. In 26 games, including two starts, he is averaging 10 points, three rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.1 minutes. In a 73-51 win over West Virginia on Feb. 22, he scored 21 points, while adding four assists and four rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kansas vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. It also says one side of the spread that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.