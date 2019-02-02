Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Predictions, odds, picks, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Kansas couldn't have scripted a much better start to the season. The Jayhawks opened the 2018-19 with a flawless 10-0 record, wins over three top-20 clubs in Michigan State, Tennessee and Villanova, and looked every bit the part of their preseason No. 1 billing.

In late December Arizona State tripped them up on the road. Then Iowa State, then West Virginia. More recently, it's Kentucky and Texas who have done the honors. As KU returns to home Saturday, fresh off a two-game losing skid, it will do so with a little extra edge knowing that, against top-20 Texas Tech, its Big 12 title streak of 14 is on the line.

Texas Tech has taken a similar road as Kansas to get where it has now. The Red Raiders, too, opened the season 10-0 before falling to the buzz saw that is Duke at MSG. Then they tripped up in league play with three consecutive losses, falling to 4-3 after a 4-0 start. But as they head to Lawrence on Saturday with an upset in mind, they're fresh off a dismantling of TCU in Lubbock, Texas and looking to do the same to the floundering Jayhawks.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 4 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where : Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kansas -4

Pick: For as much as Kansas has struggled this season, it's important to remember that those struggles haven't come at home. Sure, Stanford, Villanova, TCU, Texas and Iowa State all made it close in The Phog, but none survived. The Jayhawks are 11-0 in front of their home crowd this season. Make it 12-0 by Saturday evening around 6 p.m. Kansas 70, Texas Tech 65



[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]