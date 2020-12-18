A back-and-forth Big 12 opener for No. 5 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech ended in dramatic fashion Thursday night as Jayhawks star Ochai Abaji capped a season-best scoring output with a go-ahead shot in the final moments. Agbaji fielded and finished a pass on a baseline out-of-bounds play with 14 seconds remaining under the bucket to give KU the final 58-57 edge.

Texas Tech had a good look at a potential game-winner on the ensuing possession, but KU's Jalen Wilson swatted Terrence Shannon's shot attempt just before the buzzer to seal the Red Raiders' fate.

It was a fitting way to end the day for Agbaji, who finished with 23 points, one point shy of tying a career-high for the junior. Wilson, Kansas' scoring leader on the season, had just 7 points on 2-of-4 shooting, but he saved his first block in five games for the biggest moment of the night.

Texas Tech didn't get much help outside of Shannon and Georgetown transfer Mac McClung, who combined for 41 of Texas Tech's 57 points. McClung led the way with 21 points and two rebounds, while Shannon had 20 points, nine rebounds and finished 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Players not named McClung or Shannon went a combined 8-of-30 from the field and a combined 0-of-8 from 3-point range.

The win for KU moves it to 7-1 on the season and extends its winning streak to seven after falling in its season-opener to No. 1 Gonzaga. It's Texas Tech's second loss of the season, dropping it to 6-2 overall and to 0-1 in conference play.