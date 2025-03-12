The No. 6 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-11) will try to begin a run through the Big 12 Tournament when they face the No. 14 seed UCF Knights (17-15) in the second round on Wednesday night. Kansas is coming off a disappointing regular season, but it closed the campaign with an 83-76 win over then-No. 24 Arizona on Saturday. UCF kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a first-round win over No. 11 seed Utah on Tuesday. The Knights were swept by the Jayhawks in the regular-season series.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Kansas is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. UCF odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UCF vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UCF-Kansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Kansas vs. UCF spread: Kansas -10.5

Kansas vs. UCF over/under: 155.5 points

Kansas vs. UCF money line: Kansas: -538, UCF: +396

Kansas vs. UCF picks: See picks here

Kansas vs. UCF streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas enters the Big 12 Tournament unranked for the first time in 22 seasons under head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks had their 80-week streak of being ranked end last month, going 4-5 during that stretch. They generated some momentum last weekend with their win over Arizona, as senior center Hunter Dickinson posted a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Zeke Mayo added 20 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Dickinson leads Kansas with 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while Mayo is averaging 14.0 points and 3.0 assists. The Jayhawks have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and UCF has only covered four times in its last 12 games. See which team to pick here.

Why UCF can cover

UCF won three of its final five games in the regular season, with both of its losses coming on the road. The Knights were able to maintain their momentum with an 87-72 win over No. 11 seed Utah on Tuesday, despite closing as 2-point underdogs. They used a 24-3 run in the second half to take control of the game and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Junior guard Keyshawn Hall had 23 points and five assists, shooting 12 of 14 from the charity stripe. Freshman center Moustapha Thiam posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Darius Johnson chipped in 20 points. The Knights were swept by the Jayhawks in the regular season, but they only lost by four points as 12.5-point road underdogs on Jan. 28. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kansas vs. UCF picks

The model has simulated UCF vs. Kansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. UCF, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCF vs. Kansas spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 225-165 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.