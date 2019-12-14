Kansas vs. UMKC: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. UMKC (away)

Current Records: Kansas 8-1; UMKC 5-6

What to Know

The #2 Kansas Jayhawks will square off against the UMKC Kangaroos at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sprint Center. Kansas is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

The Jayhawks made easy work of the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and carried off a 95-68 win. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devon Dotson, who had 22 points and nine assists, and G Ochai Agbaji, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, UMKC came up short against the McNeese State Cowboys, falling 82-73.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kansas was totally in charge when the teams last met three seasons ago, breezing past UMKC 105-62. Will the Jayhawks repeat their success, or do the Kangaroos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Kangaroos.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.