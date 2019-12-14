Kansas vs. UMKC: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kansas vs. UMKC basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. UMKC (away)
Current Records: Kansas 8-1; UMKC 5-6
What to Know
The #2 Kansas Jayhawks will square off against the UMKC Kangaroos at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sprint Center. Kansas is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.
The Jayhawks made easy work of the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and carried off a 95-68 win. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devon Dotson, who had 22 points and nine assists, and G Ochai Agbaji, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and eight boards.
Meanwhile, UMKC came up short against the McNeese State Cowboys, falling 82-73.
Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Kansas was totally in charge when the teams last met three seasons ago, breezing past UMKC 105-62. Will the Jayhawks repeat their success, or do the Kangaroos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Kangaroos.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 06, 2016 - Kansas 105 vs. UMKC 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
K-State vs. Miss. State odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced model simulated Saturday's Kansas State vs. Mississippi State game 10,000...
-
Michigan vs. Oregon odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Oregon vs. Michigan game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans