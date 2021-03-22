It's a high-profile showdown to close out the second round when the sixth-seeded USC Trojans take on the No. 3-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday night. USC (23-7) powered past Drake 72-56 in the first round on Saturday, while the Jayhawks outlasted Eastern Washington 93-84. The Trojans are led by one of the nation's most dominant players in forward Evan Mobley, while the Jayhawks (21-8) have a balanced attack spearheaded by guard Ochai Agbaji and forward David McCormack. Both teams play strong defense, with neither team allowing more than 66 points per game.

Tip-off is set for 9:40 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Trojans are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest USC vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 134.5.

USC vs. Kansas spread: Trojans -1.5

USC vs. Kansas over-under: 134.5 points

USC vs. Kansas money line: Trojans -120, Jayhawks +100

USC: G Drew Peterson has hit 54.5 percent on 3-pointers over the past six games

KU: G Marcus Garrett has gotten 111 of his 127 rebounds (87.4 percent) on the defensive end

Why USC can cover

Southern California is 5-0 against the spread in its last five NCAA Tournament games, and the presence of Mobley is a headache for any opponent. The 7-foot freshman swept the three Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, the second major-conference player to do that after Anthony Davis of Kentucky in 2012. The potential NBA top pick averages 16.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocked shots per game. His length and athleticism close down the inside, and USC's opponents are shooting just 39 percent (eighth in NCAA) from the floor and scoring 64.8 points (45th).

Mobley combined with older brother Isaiah Mobley for 32 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's victory. The elder Mobley adds 7.3 rebounds and a blocked shot per game as the Trojans average more than 39 boards (25th in NCAA) and block 5.3 shots (fifth). Point guard Tahj Eaddy is the main finesse offensive player, scoring 13.5 points per game and making 38.6 percent of his 153 3-point attempts.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 7-2-1 against the spread in its past 10 games, and McCormack and Agbaji are both excellent two-way players. They combined for 43 points even with McCormack coming off the bench Saturday after a positive COVID test, and they team up for more than 28 points, almost 10 rebounds and three assists per game. Ogbaji is the primary outside shooter, hitting 38.5 percent on 200 3-point attempts, while the 6'10" McCormack does his work in the paint.

The Jayhawks are 7-3-1 against the spread this season on equal rest, and they also play strong defense. They give up 66.4 points per game (third in Big 12), and guard Marcus Garrett was a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection. Kansas averages seven steals, with Garrett taking the ball away a team-high 1.6 times while also leading the team in assists (3.8). The Trojans are an abysmal free-throw shooting team, ranking 320th in the nation (64.4 percent), while three Kansas starters shoot better than 80 percent from the line.

