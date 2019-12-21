Kansas vs. Villanova odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 21 from proven model

The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats will take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at noon ET on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in a marquee non-conference showdown that helps get the Saturday college basketball schedule underway. Villanova is 8-2 overall and 4-0 at home, while Kansas is 9-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Jayhawks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Villanova vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5, both unchanged from the opening line. Before entering any Kansas vs. Villanova picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a victory over Delaware on Saturday, winning 78-70. Five players on the Wildcats scored in double digits: forward Jermaine Samuels (18), guard Justin Moore (16), forward Saddiq Bey (13), forward Cole Swider (12), and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10). They failed to cover, however, and that's been a trend this season as they enter this matchup just 3-6-1 against the spread.

Meanwhile, Kansas took its contest last Saturday with ease, bagging a 98-57 victory over UMKC. Forward David McCormack played well as he had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds. That was the ninth consecutive win for Kansas since dropping its season opener to Duke. The Jayhawks are 6-3 against the spread this season against Division-I competition.

A pair of stats to consider for this matchup: Villanova comes into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in the nation at 48.5 percent. But Kansas is even better, ranking second in the nation when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.9 percent on the season.

