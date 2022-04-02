Two college basketball showdowns are set for Saturday evening in New Orleans. The first game of the Final Four doubleheader pits the Villanova Wildcats against the Kansas Jayhawks. Villanova, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, has won 14 of the last 15 games, improving to 30-7 overall for the season. Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is 32-6 after nine straight victories and a Big 12 title. The Wildcats will be without second-leading scorer Justin Moore (Achilles).

Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas as a four-point favorite in New Orleans, and tip-off is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the Over-Under, is 134 in the latest Villanova vs. Kansas odds.

Villanova vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -4

Villanova vs. Kansas over-under: 134 points

Villanova vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -200, Villanova +170

NOVA: The Wildcats are 8-3 against the spread in neutral-site games

KU: The Jayhawks are 6-5 against the spread in neutral-site games

Why Villanova can cover

Even against an established and well-coached Kansas team, Villanova should be quite comfortable under the bright lights. The Wildcats have been a recent fixture in the Final Four, with seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels bringing a great deal of experience and talent. Gillespie, a two-time Big East Player of the Year, anchors the attack on both ends, providing tremendous defense at the point of attack and averaging 15.6 points per game. Gillespie is an elite shooter, knocking down 90.5 percent of free throw attempts and 40.9 percent of three-point attempts, and he has a knack for the big stage.

Samuels has starred in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in four games, and he is shooting 63 percent from the field. He is also a tremendous defender, and he enjoyed one of his best career performances with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Houston in the South Regional Final. Villanova is also a top-tier team on both ends of the floor from an efficiency standpoint, including a nation-leading 83.0 percent free throw accuracy on offense. The Wildcats allowed only 99 combined points in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight wins over Michigan and Houston, and opponents are shooting only 30.1 percent from three-point range and 48.0 percent inside the arc against Villanova.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks have a potent offense, as evidenced by 76 points or more in three of four NCAA Tournament games. Kansas deploys a balanced, deep attack, but the Jayhawks have been led by a pair of veteran perimeter options. Ochai Agbaji is the team's leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game, and the projected first round NBA draft pick is averaging 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from three-point range.

Christian Braun is the second-leading scorer for the Jayhawks, also shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Kansas is No. 7 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, with dynamic shooting metrics. The Jayhawks are making 53.8 percent of two-point attempts and 35.6 percent of three-point attempts, and Kansas also does tremendous work on the offensive glass. Kansas is securing 33.1 percent of missed shots, a top-40 mark in the country, and the Jayhawks also win the possession battle with a turnover rate of only 17.5 percent.

How to make Villanova vs. Kansas picks

