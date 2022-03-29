Power conference champions face off in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday evening. The Villanova Wildcats, Big East champions, bring a 30-7 record to New Orleans after winning the South Region as the No. 2 seed. Villanova is 14-1 in the last 15 games, including wins over Michigan and Houston to reach this point in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will be without guard Justin Moore, however, due to an Achilles injury. Kansas is 32-6 overall as the No. 1 seed from the Midwest Region, and the Jayhawks are on a nine-game winning streak.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 4.5-point favorites for this 6:09 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 133 in the latest Villanova vs. Kansas odds.

Villanova vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -4.5

Villanova vs. Kansas over-under: 133 points

Villanova vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -200, Villanova +170

NOVA: The Wildcats are 8-3 against the spread in neutral-site games

KU: The Jayhawks are 6-5 against the spread in neutral-site games

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova is very effective on both sides of the ball, and the team's elite-tier defense was on full display in allowing only 44 points to Houston in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats are also tremendous on offense, ranking in the top 10 of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. Villanova's top weapon is its free-throw accuracy, leading the country in making 83.0 percent of shots at the charity stripe. That 83 percent clip would represent the highest free-throw percentage in Division 1 history, and Villanova has an edge in close games as a result.

Villanova is also tremendous in ball security, committing a turnover on only 15.5 percent of offensive possessions, and the Wildcats commit a live-ball giveaway on only 7.4 percent of possessions. Jay Wright's team connects on 35.7 percent of 3-point attempts this season, and the Wildcats are also potent on the offensive glass, securing 31.1 percent of missed shots for the season.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks excel on both ends of the floor. Kansas is No. 7 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, attacking the opposition from the perimeter and also putting pressure on the rim. The Jayhawks are making 35.6 percent of 3-point attempts and 53.8 percent of 2-point attempts, and Kansas is electric on the offensive glass. Kansas grabs more than 33 percent of its missed shots, leading to a bevy of second-chance opportunities, and Bill Self's team is above-average in assist rate, assists per game, free-throw creation rate and turnover avoidance.

Villanova struggles on the defensive glass, and the Wildcats don't block shots at a high level on defense. On the opposite side, Kansas is a top-20 defensive team in the nation, and the Jayhawks are holding opponents to 47.0 percent 2-point shooting and 29.6 percent 3-point shooting. Kansas is solid on the defensive glass, securing more than 72 percent of available rebounds, and the Jayhawks are strongly above the national average in block rate and free-throw rate allowed. Villanova struggles inside the arc, making only 49.9 percent of 2-point shots, and the Wildcats have 11.1 percent of their shots blocked this season.

