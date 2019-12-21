Kansas vs. Villanova score: Wildcats upset top-ranked Jayhawks, the fifth No. 1 team to go down this season
Playing in its first true road game this season, Kansas goes down less than a week after jumping to No. 1 in the AP Top 25
This season's curse of the top ranking continued Saturday as Kansas, this week's new No. 1 team, fell 56-55 to No. 18 Villanova. The Jayhawks are the fifth No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll to suffer a loss this season, likely to trigger a new No. 1 team in its place when the rankings update Monday. If that's the case, it'll be the third time this season a No. 1 team lasted just one week at the top of the rankings and the sixth time the top spot has changed.
When the Jayhawks were put at the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday it was the first time the AP poll had five different No. 1s (Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville) before New Year's Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83. In that year, the frenetic changes at the top did not start until after the new year; Virginia was the preseason No. 1 until the calendar turned to 1983, after which six different teams took over No. 1.
Kansas should feel no shame for its loss, though. KU was favored by just two points in a tough road environment where Villanova has yet to lose in all season. Buried in its No. 18 ranking, too, is that it has played a tough-as-nails schedule that hides just how good it has been this season. Villanova's two losses this season -- to Ohio State on the road and to Baylor on a neutral court -- are to two teams Jerry Palm projects will be No. 1 seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats did not win this game with ease, either. Kansas actually led in this game longer than Villanova did. The Jayhawks led by four points with 1:49 left in the game before Villanova scored five-straight points -- including a Jermaine Samuels dagger 3-pointer -- to scoot to a W.
Samuels led all scorers with 15 points for Villanova on 6-of-12 shooting. Collin Gillespie scored 12 points. For Kansas, three different players finished in double figures scoring, with sophomore point guard Devon Dotson scoring a team-high 15 and Udoka Azubuike and Ochai Agbaji adding 12 and 11, respectively.
The win bumps the Wildcats to 9-2 on the season and dumps KU to 9-2, its first loss since its season-opener to Duke on Nov. 5.
