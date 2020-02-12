Kansas vs. West Virginia odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

It's a battle of top-15 teams when the 14th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers host the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 battle Wednesday night. The Jayhawks (20-3) have won eight consecutive games and come off a 60-46 victory at TCU on Saturday, while the Mountaineers (18-5) have lost three of their last seven, including a 69-59 setback at Oklahoma in their last outing. Both teams rely heavily on defense, with both ranking in the top-10 in the nation in opponent field-goal percentage. The matchup of big men Udoka Azubuike for Kansas and West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe will be the one to watch.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at WVU Campus Coliseum. The Mountaineers are a 1.5-point home favorite in the latest Kansas vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136. Before locking in your West Virginia vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kansas vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -1.5

Kansas vs. West Virginia over-under: 136

Kansas vs. West Virginia money line: Jayhawks +107, Mountaineers -128

Kansas: C Udoka Azubuike is averaging 3.4 blocked shots in conference games.

West Virginia: F Emmitt Matthews Jr. shoots 43.2 percent on three-pointers at home.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games against West Virginia, and Azubuike and Co. make things difficult on opposing shooters. The 7-foot senior blocks 2.6 shots per game, while sophomore guard Devon Dotson gets 2.1 steals. Opponents score just 60.3 points per game, the eighth-lowest figure in the nation, and are shooting just 37.5 percent from the field. The Jayhawks get eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game.

The Jayhawks are also 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games against a team with a home winning percentage above .600. They rank ninth in shooting on the offensive end, making 48.6 percent from the floor. Azubuike leads the nation in field-goal percentage by 6.5 points, making an astonishing 75.9 percent. He averages 13 points and 9.7 rebounds, while Dotson is the leading scorer for Kansas at 18 points per game.

Why West Virginia can cover

Even so, the Jayhawks aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. West Virginia spread. That's because the home team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings, and West Virginia is 5-2 straight-up in matchups in Morgantown. The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe is a strong all-around player, averaging team highs of 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He scored 17 points and had 17 boards in the first meeting, a 60-53 Jayhawks win. Sophomore forward Derek Culver also hits the boards hard, grabbing 8.9 rebounds, and he scores 10.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games following a straight-up loss, and they allow just 61.7 points per game and hold opponents to 37-percent shooting. They also average eight steals per game and pull down 41.4 rebounds. Nine Mountaineers players average more than 13 minutes per game, and seven chip in at least five points per contest.

