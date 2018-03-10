Kansas vs. West Virginia odds: Big 12 title-game picks from expert who's 15-1

The Big 12 title is on the line Saturday when Kansas meets West Virginia in a nationally-televised showdown at 6 p.m. ET. The line has been swinging from side to side in this game. Kansas was favored by one point, but West Virginia is now favored by 1.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150.5, down three from the open.



Before picking one side in this huge Big 12 tournament game with a ton of line movement, you need to see what SportsLine college hoops expert Josh Nagel has to say.



Nagel, a veteran college sports specialist who has won multiple handicapping contests, has put together a strong 10-3 run on his college basketball picks against the spread.



And when it comes to picking these two teams, he's been absolutely lights out -- putting together a nearly unheard of 15-1 run. Anybody following these picks is up huge.



Now he's studied West Virginia vs. Kansas from every possible angle and his pick is in.



Nagel has taken into account the strong run Kansas has made late in the season, leading to a Big 12 regular-season crown.



The Jayhawks (26-7) won five of their past six games down the stretch and have rolled through the Big 12 tournament thus far, knocking off Oklahoma State and Kansas State by double-figures.



Kansas has easily been able to overcome the loss of center Udoka Azubuike (knee) so far, but faces its stiffest test on Saturday against a West Virginia team that has won five of its past six.



The Mountaineers (24-9) knocked off Texas Tech, a top-15 squad, in the semifinals on Friday to advance. And West Virginia has been a tough out all season. The Mountaineers are in the top 100 nationally in virtually every meaningful statistical category and have dynamic scorers such as Jevon Carter, who averages 17 points per game.



And though Kansas was 2-0 against West Virginia this year, the Jayhawks got big performances from Azubuike in both of those games.



Nagel has evaluated all of these circumstances and has jumped all over one side. He's sharing that selection only over at SportsLine.



So what side of Kansas-West Virginia do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick from an expert who is on an insane 15-1 run when picking games involving Kansas or West Virginia.